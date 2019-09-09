SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police responded to a robbery at a south side-home when one of the suspects started shooting at the officers.

The incident took place just after midnight Monday in the 700 block of Kendalia Avenue near South Park Mall.

When authorities arrived, one of the two suspects shot an officer in the foot. Another officer fired at the suspect, but both suspects managed to get away.

The officer was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in stable condition. No arrests were reported.