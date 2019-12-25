SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say fired multiple shots at a woman inside a south-side home.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Hicks Avenue near South Presa Street.

Police said a man and a woman were asleep when there was a knock at the door. The woman got up, opened the door and the suspect fired shots through the screen door, hitting her multiple times, authorities said.

The woman, who is said to be in her 40s or 50s, was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition, but authorities say she is now stable.

SAPD did not provide a description of the suspect. KENS 5 is working to confirm further details.

