House becomes fully engulfed in flames; nearby power lines also damaged

SAFD said no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department arrived to a house to find it fully engulfed in flames on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. in the 700 block of Vickers Avenue on the city's south side.

Firefighters had to quickly fight the fire defensively due to the condition of the home. There was also a power line nearby that was damaged, creating sparks close to where crews were working.

They were able to extinguish the flames, and protect neighboring homes from catching fire.

Authorities were at the scene investigating the cause.

