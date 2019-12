SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire early Wednesday morning on the city's south side.

The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Stratford Court near South Presa Street.

Fire crews said the fire spread from the shed to the house, and the flames spread between the walls and went up to the attic.

Authorities said no one was in the house at the time of the fire.