SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend multiple times overnight on the south side.

San Antonio Police said shortly after 2 am Thursday they were called to the scene in the 100 block of Emerald Ash at the Rosemont at University Park apartments.

Investigators said the couple had just gotten into bed when the woman's ex-boyfriend jumped out of the closet and allegedly proceeded to stab her new boyfriend multiple times in the back with a large knife.

The suspect was able to flee the scene before police arrived.

The victim was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in serious condition.

The woman is cooperating with police to help them find the suspect.

