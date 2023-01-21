How one nonprofit is helping south-side businesses in San Antonio

The Southside First Economic Development Council is working to connect businesses with available programs in the city and county.

SAN ANTONIO — The Southside First Economic Development Council wants to grow San Antonio business on city's south side and they have plenty of partners working to make that happen.

The nonprofit is located at 2130 SW Military Dr Suite 202 in San Antonio and normally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, however, they worked with city offices, city representatives, the Bexar County Clerk's office, CPS energy, Workforce Solutions, and other organizations and businesses to host the Southside Expo.

"It's kind of like a one-stop-shop. You can come talk to us and we try to guide you in the right direction," Southside First CEO Gabriela Cadena.

The crowded event was an attempt to bring resources to business owners and local residents who can't normally get away from work during the week.

Southside First already works with the city, county, UTSA, and private companies to help businesses find ways to get loans, learn how to evaluate loans, find locations, and more. The have already been working to help businesses access American Rescue Plan Act funds and speak to business advisors.

The Southside First Economic Development Council also currently has online presentations on tax deductions, building permits, government contracts, banking relationships and many other topics.

Cadena told KENS 5 they also work with businesses in other areas of the city to expand into the south side.

"If you want to expand, you have another business in the West or the East or the North, and you want to have a second or third location then come talk to us," Cadena said.