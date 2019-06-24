SAN ANTONIO — South San ISD is holding an auxiliary job fair on Wednesday June 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The fair will be held at the South San ISD Administration Auditorium on 5622 Ray Ellison Boulevard.

Each department invited will hold onsite interviews and can extend job offers to eligible candidates. These include:

Food service workers

Bus drivers

Electricians

Plumbers

General maintenance workers

HVAC technicians

Groundskeepers

Custodians

If you are interesting in applying, bring a valid driver's license, any certifications, social security card or employment authorization card/visa if applicable.

For a complete list of job opportunities in the district, visit southsanisd.net or call (210) 977-7000.