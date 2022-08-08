South San ISD kicks off breakfast in the classroom

The program has been launched in over a dozen schools

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — It may still be summer break for many, but for thousands of kids in the South San Antonio ISD today was the first day to head back to school.

"Last year I had athletics, so it was like, really important because you need that energy to move and be active," said middle school student Trissa Castillo who knows how important a good breakfast is.

She says the district's ClassDash program where they eat in in the classroom instead of in the cafeteria just makes sense.

She told us, "You don't have to take your time going back to the classroom and wasting your time so you can keep keep on doing stuff like probably like working at the same time."

Debra Rice, the South San ISD Child Nutrition Director said, "Last year we actually piloted the program and found really good response with breakfast in the classroom. We saw more students eating breakfast."

And the district is going bananas over the program, which brings breakfast to classrooms in these coolers in over a dozen schools.

Rice added, "This really gives our students an opportunity to eat breakfast if they get here right at the bell."

Conrad Antoon, a construction teacher at Kazen Middle School said, "Sometimes they're get up a little late sometimes and they're just grabbing whatever they can get outside to go outside the door. But when they get here, they're having a meal plan for them, nutritious. It is going to meet all their needs."