South San ISD board meeting ends chaotically

"It's going to be a defining meeting," a state-appointed monitor told trustees shortly before police escorted one member out of the meeting.

SAN ANTONIO — About 30 minutes after a state-appointed monitor told South San ISD trustees Wednesday night's meeting would be "one of their most important," the assembly devolved into chaos and ended.

Police escorted one board member out of the board room after an ugly back-and-forth with the board president. Another member left voluntarily, breaking the board's quorum and forcing adjournment.

Trustees were supposed to decide whether to close West Campus High School, which has struggled to fill classrooms. Facing money problems, district leaders have already moved to shutter three other schools.

"It's going to be a board meeting that defines you as a board and defines each of you as individual board members," said Abe Saavedra, a state-appointed monitor charged with keeping an eye on the embattled board.

The Texas Education Agency appointed Saavedra, who once served as the district's superintendent, to report board actions and behavior back to the state.

When the TEA announced South San ISD would be monitored, it warned further problems would force the state to impose more serious penalties. City leaders for years have speculated that the state would eventually take over the district.

The TEA did not respond Thursday to KENS 5's request for comment.