Two men hospitalized after shooting at each other near apartment complex, police say

Police said the two men, who are both in their 30s, got into an altercation near an apartment complex.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — One man is in critical condition and another is in stable after they shot at each other in a parking lot, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday near Aquarius and VFW Boulevard on the city's south side.

Police said the two men, who are both in their 30s, got into an altercation near an apartment complex in the parking lot. At some point, shots were fired.

Police said they are trying to determine exactly what took place, but it appears the men each shot at each other. Both men were taken to Brooke Army Medical Center.

Authorities also said that after the shooting, one of the men tried to leave in a pickup truck and was found by police. It's unclear which was the suspect and the victim, SAPD said.