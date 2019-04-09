Just a few weeks into the school year and the South San Antonio ISD enrollment is down. The school board is smaller after trustees and the school Superintendent resigned Tuesday night.

"We've had a lot of discussions and issues, pros and cons, about the reopening of the schools," Connie Prado, the south district's board president, told KENS 5.

West Campus High, Athens Elementary and Kazen Middle School closed a few years ago to save money and address drops in student enrollment. But earlier this year, the board voted to reopen those schools despite Superintendent Alexandro Flores' opposition.

Since then, tensions grew and eventually broke Tuesday night as the board accepted Flores' resignation along with three other trustees. "My opinions as an educator hold no value with this board," Elda Flores, one of the trustees that resigned, said during the meeting.

Alexandro Flores was with the the school district for less than a year but managed to make some strides. He even got the district's accountability grade up from a D to a C.

"That was their choosing; that was their decision to make, but nothing stops everything keeps moving forward," Prado said as she acknowledged her three colleagues that stepped down.

'Moving forward' for Prado means addressing school enrollment numbers. Statistics she told KENS 5 have not dropped since the school reopenings, despite what's being reported.

"We are close to their enrollment projections," she said. "Things are going to improve tremendously. We have to focus on the kids getting the best education possible."

Dolores Sendejo will be the district's interim Superintendent. Flores will receive $187,000 as part of his separation agreement.

