SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — South Padre Island has reopened with limitations in place.

In a press release sent out Saturday morning, it was stressed that everyone must continue to follow the CDC's guidelines to "minimize the spread of the coronavirus."

SPI Mayor Patrick McNulty said that the past 6 weeks have been "extremely difficult" as the local economy is "dependent on tourism."

In response to the reopening of the Island, McNulty said, "We are so excited that the light at the end of the tunnel continues to brighten and we welcome all of our visitors to return to the Island that they enjoy and love. I want to thank the community for understanding the necessary restrictions that were put in place to help flatten the curve."

At this time the following are allowed: