2 TxDOT contractors hit, killed by vehicle on South I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN, Texas — Two workers are dead after they were struck by a vehicle on a South Interstate 35 frontage road Friday morning.

According to the Austin Police Department, the people who were killed in the crash were road crew workers who were contracted to work for the Texas Department of Transportation. Police said speed was a factor, and investigators are looking into other factors that could have played a role in the deaths.

The workers were installing road signs off of the roadway on the northbound frontage road at 4911 S. I-35. First responders started heading to the crash at around 10 a.m.

There were other workers at the scene, but they were not injured, Austin police said.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash involved three total patients, including a driver and the two pedestrians. The driver was pinned in their vehicle and had to be rescued.

At 10:10 a.m., ATCEMS said the two workers were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were struck by the vehicle.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The Austin Police Department said their homicide unit is investigating the crash.

