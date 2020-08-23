One dead, others injured in South Austin auto-pedestrian crash

ATCEMS said a driver hit a pedestrian and then ran into a light pole.

AUSTIN, Texas — One adult died and others were injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S. Lamar Boulevard.

ATCEMS said a driver hit a pedestrian and then ran into a light pole. The driver was pinned in the vehicle, but was later extricated and transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS.

A third patient refused EMS transport to the hospital, according to ATCEMS.

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.

FINAL Auto vs Pedestrian Collision at 4300blk S Lamar Blvd Nb: #ATCEMSMedics reporting 3rd patient is refusing EMS transport. Expect extended #ATXTraffic delays in the area, avoid if possible & watch for investigators working on scene. No other info available, EMS clear the scene — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 23, 2020