One dead, others injured in South Austin auto-pedestrian crash

ATCEMS said a driver hit a pedestrian and then ran into a light pole.

AUSTIN, Texas — One adult died and others were injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in South Austin on Sunday afternoon. 

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said the crash happened at approximately 3:56 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of S. Lamar Boulevard. 

ATCEMS said a driver hit a pedestrian and then ran into a light pole. The driver was pinned in the vehicle, but was later extricated and transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries, according to ATCEMS. 

A third patient refused EMS transport to the hospital, according to ATCEMS. 

ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area. 

