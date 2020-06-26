City of San Antonio: Metro Health Director resigns from post

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio said Friday Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick has resigned from her post.
Her resignation comes as the city of San Antonio sees an unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.
City Manager Erik Walsh said, “Last night, I received a letter of resignation from Metro Health Director Dr. Dawn Emerick. Clearly, the timing is not good, but we wish her well in her future endeavors. The COVID-19 emergency has revealed the depth of talent that exists within our health department, which will continue to lead the public health response. Dr. Bridger and I will work with my team to develop a plan going forward.”
