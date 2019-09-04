SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday night after police said he killed his mother.

San Antonio police were called out to Stagecoach Lane for a robbery around noon Tuesday. A family member showed up to the home after Mary Dempsey never showed up to work. The woman was found dead in her living room.

Her son, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey, has been arrested and will be charged with capital murder, police said. Officers arrested him on the 7600 block of West Military Drive Tuesday afternoon after they were informed he might be there. Officers were waiting for him when he arrived, and he was taken into custody without incident.

After talking to him, homicide detectives found probable cause to charge him with capital murder. Police said he was at the scene and involved. Authorities don't think he was living with his mother in the time leading up to her death.

Police said it's too early to determine a motive and an investigation is ongoing. The victim's car is still missing as of Tuesday night, police said. San Antonio police tweeted a picture of a car similar to the one that was stolen. It is a beige 2016 Honda Accord with license plate JWC2803, police said.