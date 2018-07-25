WATCH LIVE
Something for everyone this weekend in San Antonio
Author: KENS Staff
Published: 6:38 PM CDT July 25, 2018
Updated: 9:15 AM CDT July 27, 2018
There is a little something for everyone this weekend here in San Antonio. Below is a roundup of events going on the weekend starting Friday, July 26.

Chapter 1

Movies and Theater

"The Royal Tennenbaums" is on the big outdoor screen Friday night as part of the Wes Anderson Film Festival at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The movie starts right at dusk, or around 8:30 a.m.

Click here for more information.

----

Join everyone's favorite redheaded orphan in a performance of "Annie, Jr.". The play is put on by "Choose to Dream" and is playing all weekend at the Tobin Center.

Tickets are $15 and its open seating. Click here for tickets.

---

Santikos is offering the last free movie in its summer kids movie series. You can see the "My Little Pony" movie Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Santikos Theaters.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get there early.

Click here for theater locations.

Chapter 2

Fitness and Outdoors

A local fitness studio is offering a free workout class. You can sample "piloxing" at InBalance in Stone Oak Friday night at 6:30 p.m.

Piloxing combines pilates and boxing into a full body workout. To reserve your spot, click here.

Chapter 3

Museums

Break out the boots and cowboy hats for "National Day of the Cowboy" at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. The museum is celebrating the day with a free community event.

It is Saturday from noon at 4:00 p.m. at the museum at 210 West Market Street. There will be "Cowpoke Games", art, live music, museum tours and food trucks.

Click here for a complete list of activities.

Chapter 4

Festivals

Dance to the music at the 25th annual Balcones Heights Jazz Festival. Friday, July 27 is the final of four Friday nights of music at the Wonderland of the Americas Amphitheater.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Click here for more information.

Chapter 5

Libraries and Community

Slime and stories come together to celebrate the Children's Summer Reading Program at the Central Library.

From 2;00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, the family fun includes psychedelic slime, tie dye art, and silly photographs. KLRN will bring special guest, Martha, from Martha Speaks.

Kids are encouraged to dress up like their favorite storybook character.

Click here for more information.

