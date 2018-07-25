Something for everyone this weekend in San Antonio

"The Royal Tennenbaums" is on the big outdoor screen Friday night as part of the Wes Anderson Film Festival at the San Antonio Museum of Art.

Guests are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. The movie starts right at dusk, or around 8:30 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Join everyone's favorite redheaded orphan in a performance of "Annie, Jr.". The play is put on by "Choose to Dream" and is playing all weekend at the Tobin Center.

Tickets are $15 and its open seating. Click here for tickets.

Santikos is offering the last free movie in its summer kids movie series. You can see the "My Little Pony" movie Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Santikos Theaters.

Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis, so be sure to get there early.

Click here for theater locations.