An accident involving a Somerset Independent School District bus left five students injured in southwest Bexar County on Tuesday morning.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, the bus carrying 35 students was rear-ended in the 20800 block of Texas-16 in Poteet around 7 am Tuesday. Five students walked away with minor injuries.

The driver of the car that rear-ended the bus was identified as a 17-year-old Somerset ISD student. There's no word on their condition at this time.

