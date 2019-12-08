SAN ANTONIO — The high temperatures aren't going away any time soon, but some community pools in San Antonio are already shutting down for the season.

Pools within San Antonio ISD limits, including Cassiano, Concepcion, Elmendorf, Fairchild, Ward, Lincoln, Monterrey, Normoyle, Roosevelt and San Pedro are closing for the season, starting Aug. 12.

The pool supervisor at San Pedro Springs Park said about 1,500 people use the pool each day.

A few hundred showed up Sunday to cool off one last time this summer.

"I'm having a great day," said Thomas Martinez. "I was at home working and my wife wanted to go to the pool, so I'm doing a lot better now!"

Like many children, Martinez is also preparing to go back to school. He's a kindergarten teacher.

"This is probably the third or fourth time we've come to the pool," he said. "It feels great. It's my last day before I go back to work!"

The pool supervisor said the majority of their lifeguards are also students.

Pools on the north side of the city will stay open another week. The four remaining pools at Southside Lions, Woodlawn Lake, Lady Bird Johnson and Heritage will be open through the summer.

