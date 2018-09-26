SAN ANTONIO — Texas' favorite grocery chain H-E-B was quick to address shoppers on Twitter Wednesday afternoon as they took to social media to complain of problems at the checkout line.
"Some H-E-B stores experienced an interruption in service at checkout, but the impacted stores will be back online in a few minutes," said Julie Bedingfield with HEB. "All stores are open for business as we expect this interruption to be restored quickly."
H-E-B also responded to a few people on Twitter, stating staff members were working to resolve the issue, which was caused due to a system update.
H-E-B did not specify how many stores were affected during the outage.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
