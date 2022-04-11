Solving the mystery: Loud booms in Stone Oak

Many of you e-mailed us saying you keep hearing loud explosion noises at night. It looks like, with your help, we solved at least part of the mystery.

SAN ANTONIO — It's a story that had many of you chiming in online.

Stone Oak neighbors are trying to figure out the noise that's keeping them up at night.

Not even five minutes following our initial report on this, e-mails came flooding in from viewers pitching theories of what the "booming" sounds could be.

Residents posted on Nextdoor saying they began hearing the noise last week between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m.

This week, viewers e-mailed again saying the sounds are continuing at night.

Thanks to your e-mails, you helped KENS 5 solve at least part of the mystery.

When we began our investigation, we looked at a map and pinpointed areas where the explosion-like sounds could be coming from.

It wasn't Fiesta Texas fireworks. It wasn't military training at Camp Bullis, nor was it a Quarry southwest of Stone Oak.

Following our first report, many of you had different theories of where the sounds were coming from: Diwali festivities, SAWS crews, fireworks from Toyota Field, race cars, various construction projects, underground caves shifting, air cannons being used at nearby plant nurseries to scare the deer away, and many more.

Most of you, however, suggested we check with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) because the construction along 1604 could be to blame.

Here's what we learned.

TxDOT officials tell us right now, the Loop 1604 Expansion Project is underway from Bandera Road to Highway 281. Crews are expanding 1604 from 4 lanes to 10 lanes, including an HOV lane in each direction and an updated interchange at 1604 and I-10.

TxDOT says the sounds neighbors are hearing this week are likely workers blasting from the highway expansion from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials say to prepare for more similar "boom" sounds during the night. TxDOT crews will continue excavation operations beginning this Sunday through next Friday during the same hours.