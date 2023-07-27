Soft-spoken 10-year-old boxer 'Hitman' Holcombe packs a punch

The Corpus Christi boxer is turning heads as his coach feels he's going to become a world champion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend boy is training to one day become one of the best boxers in the world.

10-year-old Isaiah "Hitman" Holcombe works out at the LV Boxing Fitness Club off of Old Brownsville Road and hopes to one day become a renowned boxer.

"I feel like I'm going to be the champion one day by working hard and getting better every day," he said.



Isaiah is soft-spoken in front of the camera but once he's in the ring, his punches are loud and clear. After all, he is the "Hitman."

The "Hitman," along with other boxers at the club are training for Fight or Fright. That event is going to take place in Alice in October.

Isaiah's mom, Meka Bailey, said she was concerned about letting her son box.

"I've talked to the doctors my parents, is this something I should let him be doing?" she said.



Bailey's concerns have been eased as her son is training under the watchful eye of gym owner and coach Luis Valladares, who is a two-time golden gloves boxing champion.

"If he keeps working really hard he'll be a future world champion no doubt. That kid always goes 110%. He's very focused, very skilled and very disciplined," he said.



15-year-old Jeremiah Casas is from Alice and is also fighting out of the boxing club. Casas wants to be a champion as well.

"I decided to pursue it, so hopefully one day I can become a professional and make money off of it," he said.

