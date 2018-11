The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tweeted video of a bison herd in snow at one its state parks.

The video from was Caprock Canyon State Park in the Texas panhandle. The park is home to a herd of bison.

Snow was reported across the state as a cold front moved through late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

You can view the full video below:

This is Big Bob the bison coming to you live from #CaprockCanyonsStatePark, just letting y'all know it's still cold. Stay warm Texas! #TXStatePark #txwx pic.twitter.com/HWVkrbBbTI — Texas State Parks (@TPWDparks) November 13, 2018

