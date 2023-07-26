SAFD is accepting smoke alarm donations after recent fire deaths

SAFD says all donated smoke alarms must be new and in their original packaging.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department is now accepting donations of smoke alarms after receiving a large volume of requests for smoke alarm installations, according to a press release.

The requests were made after recent fire fatalities, SAFD says. One incident occurred involving five people were killed, including three children, in a house fire on the northeast side over the weekend.

SAFD Fire Chief Charles Hood said there was one working smoke detector upstairs, but there needed to be more in the house. He emphasized the need for smoke alarms in every bedroom and hallway, and an escape plan as well.

