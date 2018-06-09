A capital murder suspect accused of in a July ambush attack at a home on the city's northwest side has been arrested.

18-year Joel Sambrano was arrested following reports of car burglaries on Rampart by the North Star Mall Thursday.

A witness tipped responding officers to a group of individuals they believed were responsible for the car break-ins. Once Sambrano saw the officers, he fled the scene.

Officers eventually caught up to Sambrano. Once in custody, he admitted he was being sought by the U.S. Marshals for a non-related capital murder case.

An initial home invasion took place in the 2200 block of Basse Road on July 30. Police said four people were injured and sent to the hospital.

Later that same day, the suspects allegedly crawled into the same home's attic from the back side and waited for a man to arrive on Monday night.

When he got home, police said the suspects dropped through the sheetrock and fired several shots, killing the man.

Investigators said the suspects then fled the scene. Two suspects were caught at a nearby Exxon on I-10 and West Avenue around 11 pm Monday. One suspect had a gunshot wound in the leg.

Officers continue to search for two more suspects in the car break-ins. Sambrano was also wanted on two other charges: Assault and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

© 2018 KENS