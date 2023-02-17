x
Flights resume at Hobby Airport after small plane slides off runway

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, flights were grounded for several hours.

HOUSTON — All flights were stopped at Hobby Airport Friday after a small jet slid off the runway for several hours. By 3:35 p.m., Hobby airport tweeted that flights had resumed.  

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. when the plane landed safely, but ended up in the grass, according to airport officials.

No one was injured.

Because the plane ended up between the two main runways, no flights could land or take off.

It is unknown what caused the plane to slide off course.

