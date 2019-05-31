BULVERDE, Texas — No one was killed after a small plane crashed near the Bulverde Airpark Friday afternoon, a spokesperson from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened before 2:30 p.m. and no one else was aboard the plane other than the pilot. A spokesperson from BCSO confirmed there was a crash landing near the airfield that serves small planes and aircraft.

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

