HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A small plane crashed Thursday afternoon at an airport in northwest Harris County.

The plane went down at Hooks Airport, which is in the Klein area, at about 2 p.m. Officials said the pilot had taken off a few hours before and made a loop around the area.

Upon landing, officials said the plane struck a metal guard rail, flipped several times and came to rest on the tarmac.

The pilot told first responders that his 2007 Pitts plane lost engine power. The fuselage remained mostly intact, officials said, preventing the pilot from sustaining worse injuries.

Operations were suspended at Hooks Airport while crews worked to clear the crash.

According to authorities, the pilot was taken to an area hospital and was stable. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Klein FD. Officials said the pilot is expected to survive.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it had officials at the scene.

TxDPS said the FAA and the NTSB were notified and would investigate the crash.