Small law enforcement agencies prepared as intelligence suggests rioters may hit suburbs

Leon Valley police chief Joe Salvaggio said the agency believes the threat is fear-mongering.

LEON VALLEY, Texas — Small, local law enforcement agencies are on high alert after receiving information that rioters would leave the inner city and hit smaller municipalities. The thought, authorities said, is that the smaller law enforcement agencies won't be prepared to respond.

In Leon Valley, police chief and interim city manager Joe Salvaggio said his agency is ready to respond.

"We believe it's probably, more than anything, some fear-mongering going on," Salvaggio said. "But, nonetheless, we're going to be prepared and we're taking action to communicate with our sister and brother agencies and work with the intel units and the FBI to make sure that, if there is a threat, if there's any kind of planning, that we're prepared for it."

Salvaggio said his department first became aware of the threat through another agency and vetted it through the Southwest Texas Fusion Center. From there, he said they met with other area law enforcement leaders and the FBI to discuss what police saw during protests and subsequent riots over the weekend.

"We're on a regular basis having a conversation with each other so that we know what're the latest tactics being used so that we know how to respond," Salvaggio said.

"I’ve ran the security for Final Four, for the Spurs championships, Fiesta events, I've never seen this kind of wanton destruction," Salvaggio said of the chaos that unfolded following peaceful protests in downtown San Antonio on Saturday evening.

Salvaggio said while his agency often sees threats on social media, the threat of riots in suburbs comes from "bigger organizations," which he declined to name.