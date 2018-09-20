SAN ANTONIO — A minor vapor explosion caused a fire that went back into the building of a supplier separate from the main Toyota plant on the south side, according to Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Just before 10 Thursday morning, SAFD was called to assist Toyota Fire and Rescue with a report of an explosion with a fire. It appears that it was in a paint scrubber system located outside the main structure of this building, Arrington said.

Some workers were able to put the blaze out with fire extinguishers, and there were no injuries reported among 250 employees.

There was no fire in the main building, Arrington said, since the fire occurred at a supplier separate from the main plant.

A HAZMAT team is going through to monitor air quality before workers are allowed to return.

Things should be back to normal by Thursday afternoon, Arrington said.

