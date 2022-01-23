3-year-old boy drowns in NW Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old boy has been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool in a northwest Harris County neighborhood, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
It happened at a residence in the 19500 block of W. Stone Caldwell Drive.
The boy was found unresponsive before being transported to a hospital where he was then pronounced dead, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.
It wasn't yet clear what led to the drowning. An investigation is underway.