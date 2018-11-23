SAN ANTONIO — You don't need to brave the overcrowded shopping malls to find a good deal this weekend. And in some cases, your shopping habits could help your friends, neighbors and community.

It certainly was the case for Jennifer Dacus and her family on Friday. The group wanted to shop, but didn't want to bother with the crowds.

So, they went to La Villita.

"It's calm, it's less stressful," Dacus said. "You can leisurely walk around instead of running into and fighting people."

Dacus might have thought shopping at La Villita was just a way to avoid havoc, but every dollar she spends at these locally owned shops helps people in San Antonio.

Real people, like business owner Liz Leatherburry.

"When they shop at the mall or those big big-name retail stores, what they're doing is buying someone a third vacation home," Leatherburry said. "When you shop local, you are paying for dance lessons for kids. You are supporting putting a kid through college, helping out with a normal family's expenses."

Leatherburry's shop, Bird and Pear, is as local as it gets. A few years after starting the business out of her dining room, the business has grown. Its profits don't just support her family.

"We create jobs in the local economy. If you shop with us small people, we can hire more people that are local," she said.

Although Leatherburry has had her business for a few years, this is the first time she will hold a sale on Black Friday Weekend.

In the past, she's had difficulty allocating discounts in her budget.

"We price our stuff fairly all year round," she said. "For the wages we pay, the skilled workers we have involved, and the employees...this year, we decided we could have a sale. We were finally big enough to support it."

But for Leatherburry, and many other small business owners, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday aren't about generating a big profit. These sales are about getting people through their doors, and consistently looking locally for goods and services.

"We love it when you shop with us," Leatherburry said. "Local or tourist, it doesn't matter. We would love to see your smiling face."

