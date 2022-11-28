What is the 'Buy Local' campaign and how is it helping San Antonio?

The owner of El Retoñito has sold items in other cities but didn't feel as empowered as she does in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Black Friday may be over, but plenty of deals are only a click away on Cyber Monday.

In San Antonio, there is a push to support small businesses. It's called the "Buy Local Holiday Campaign." The initiative launched on "Small Business Saturday" and goes though January 3.

The campaign, part of the city's broader "Buy Local" initiative, urges San Antonians to consider the impact of their holiday purchases and spur the local economy by supporting small and locally owned businesses.

Nancy Nieto hopes shoppers will keep her mind, even on the e-commerce holiday. She owns El Retoñito and sells handmade, hand painted and one-of-a-kind items.

This year, all of her items are online through her new website. It's her first time participating in Cyber Monday.

"I didn't have a website before so I have been really trying to push my website this year," said Nieto.

Nieto's holiday deals are under the sale tab on her website. There are earrings, prints and more to purchase. She said sales have been pretty good from her repeat customers, but she welcomes new shoppers as well.

Nieto hopes that the city's push to support local will help.

"I think it's so awesome because I have vended at local markets in other cities outside of San Antonio, and I don't think the support to shop local is as great as it is in San Antonio," she said.

In a release, the city said shifting as little as ten percent of spending to locally owned businesses can make a profound difference for business owners, their employees and the local economy.

Online, the Buy Local page also lists the benefits of supporting local: community investment, more jobs, local culture, nonprofit support, better service and reduced environmental impact.

Shopping El Retoñito also supports Nieto's livelihood.