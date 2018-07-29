SAN ANTONIO — The SkyScreamer ride at Six Flags Fiesta Texas will be closed for inspection after an incident Sunday, according to a spokesperson with the park. No injuries were reported.

Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the ride became stuck and someone called police while Fiesta Texas worked to fix the issue. A spokesperson for the San Antonio Police Department said police responded but ended up canceling the response later. The call to police was originally reported as a high angle rescue.

A representative for Six Flags Fiesta Texas told KENS 5 that safety sensors on the ride caused SkyScreamer to stop during the initial ascent. The guests were escorted off the ride and continued with their visit at the park, officials said.

The ride will be closed for a thorough inspection before re-opening, according to a Fiesta Texas representative. No timetable has been announced for the re-opening of the attraction.

