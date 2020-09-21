Skydiver taken to hospital following 'extreme fall' in Salado

EMTs and paramedics on scene found the person "alert and observant, complaining of back pain," the Salado Fire Department said.

SALADO, Texas — A person is in the hospital following a skydiving accident in Salado, according to the Salado Fire Department.

The department responded to the call shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of 15000 I-35 in regard to an "extreme fall involving a skydiver." Units arrived and found the skydiver face down on the ground, conscious and breathing.

EMTs and paramedics also on scene found the person "alert and observant, complaining of back pain," the fire department said.