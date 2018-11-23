SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to holiday shopping in the Alamo City, you can battle the big crowds and long lines at the Best Buys and Walmarts of the world, or you can opt for an experience as intimate as the gift you’re searching for.

From mom-and-pop shops to other local stores and nearby towns with their own personality, here’s a rundown of some of the local shopping options available to San Antonians.

Bandera

Just a 45-minute drive outside of town, the “Cowboy Capital of the World” – like the products you can find being sold here – is like a portal back in time.

From traditional cowboy attire to homemade furniture and antiques that bear the spirit of the West, there’s plenty to find here that you probably wouldn't find at chain stores. Thelma & Louize, The Cowboy Store and the MisFitz Emporium are just a few of the businesses here where you can find unique gifts for loved ones.

New Braunfels

You may have just gone there for Wurstfest, but another trip to New Braunfels might be in order to check off the boxes on your Christmas shopping list.

Among the businesses here to visit for gifts: Barn Pottery, where you can find special ceramic works for your loved ones; Rusty Bugs and Roosters, for the quirky but unique pieces of home decor; and Opa’s German Store, if you’re on the prowl for a gift that speaks to this community’s roots.

Castroville

This small community about 30 miles west of San Antonio is a hill country town with a personality that’s a gift in itself. Antique gifts, customer leatherware, and local boutiques can be found here if you’re searching for a more personalized gift to put under the tree this Christmas

San Marcos Outlets

Hop on I-35 and head north to the San Marcos Outlets. Although this shopping destination isn't locally specific commodity you can get the big names at much smaller prices. The Gap, New York & Company, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Toys R Us are just a few of the stores with outlets there.

© 2018 KENS