Four men in ski masks steal guns and jewelry from San Antonio pawn shop, SAPD says

Police say the four men came into the shop, announced they were there to rob the store and displayed a handgun.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for four men who robbed a San Antonio pawn shop taking multiple handguns and jewelry on the northwest side Thursday morning, according to San Antonio Police. 

The incident occurred at a Cash America Pawn at the 1100 block of Bandera around 9:52 a.m. Thursday. 

Police say the four men came into the shop wearing ski masks, announced they were there to rob the store and displayed a handgun. The men then proceeded to steal jewelry and handguns before fleeing the scene, officials say. 

The robbery lasted a couple of minutes and 'multiple' guns were taken from their display cases, according to SAPD.

Police are still searching for the men they believe fled in a possible tan-looking truck. 

Officials say everyone cooperated and no injuries were reported. 

The exact amount of jewelry and handguns are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. 

