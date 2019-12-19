SAN ANTONIO — A stranger in a skeleton costume is seen on video scratching at a San Antonio front door. The homeowner and neighbors, in Knollcreek on the northeast side, were creeped out.

John was alerted to the creepy appearance Sunday. He got the video alert from his doorbell camera and couldn't believe it.

"At the end, the person goes around the corner and hides," he said. "They are waiting for me to come outside. I've got a couple of kids. Luckily, we weren't home."

John said he suspects a kid playing a prank. But he added that it is no laughing matter. "In today's time, I think it could be dangerous," he said. "You could end up with a different situation, if they went to a different house."

His neighbor Tyler Douglas agreed and said the video is creepy.

"This is Texas. You don't just barge on someone's door," Douglas said. "You don't just scratch on it. You don't wear a mask, because people will pull guns and they will shoot."

The northeast-side neighborhood is the type that prides itself on tidiness. Mehhri Isaac is not only spooked, but alarmed.

"I don't know his intention, but it looks like not good," he said.

The police are not investigating. The homeowner did not report the incident.

