Skeletal remains found in Williamson County identified as missing Conroe man, officials say

Timothy Perez was reported missing on March 5 and was last seen just outside of Austin. His remains were discovered on Oct. 11.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Skeletal remains found in Williamson County have been positively identified as a missing man from Conroe, according to officials.

Perez was reported missing on March 5 near Round Rock before his body was discovered on Oct. 11 near State Highway 45 and Loop 1. Perez's family was notified on Friday.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they don't suspect criminal activity or foul play at this time.

"Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Timothy’s death in order to determine the cause of death and to further assist providing closure to the family," Investigations Commander John Foster said in a release.

Timothy's father, Robert, told KHOU 11 back in March that his son was probably trying to get help. He said Timothy was driving to Austin to visit his brother when he went missing. His abandoned car was found near I-35 and Parmer Lane.

"He got lost in Austin, Texas and winded-up walking, car trouble, ran out of gas, left his car there in North Austin and walked to Round Rock," Robert said.

Texas EquuSearch took on Timothy's case. Angela Farris, the lead search coordinator, said Timothy's phone pinged in the Conroe area on March 16. It was turned on and off, but never recovered.

Timothy’s family said he was a Houston-based professional musician who went to Baylor University on a scholarship for vocal performance.

"I love him and miss him, and I will forever be proud of him," his older sister Stephanie said. "He is so talented and kind."