Skate-A-Palooza kicking off at Trader Village this weekend in SA

SAN ANTONIO — It's time to put on the ice skates. Starting Jan. 22 through Feb. 20, San Antonians can go ice skating under the Brown Expo at Traders Village, the company announced Wednesday!

SkateAPalooza will start on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission will be $10 for each adult and $7 for children ages 3-12. Kids under three skate for free. You also don't have to worry about skates because they are included in the price of admission, the company says.

“We have 11 Carnival Rides with an All-Day rides wristband only $10.99 and now we have Ice Skating at only $10.00,” Marketing Manager Brian Billeck said. “There are so many reasons to come to Traders Village San Antonio: Ice Skating, Carnival Rides, Dinosaur George’s Fossil Museum, close to 1,000 vendors to shop, inexpensive food and even a Petting Zoo. We are a One Stop Shop for SUNDAY FUNDAY!”

The rinks are not real ice but the company says their synthetic ice is unlike anything else on the market.

“Our rinks are like real ice. Our synthetic ice provides less friction than any other product on the market making it as close to real ice as possible,” said Joe Ochoa, President of Texas Events Marketing Group. “The rink is 40 x 50 and we have all sizes for skate rental so no need to bring your own. Everyone has had such a great time skating everywhere we go. We’re excited to be bringing it to Traders Village.”