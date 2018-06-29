Bob Johnson has been a member of the San Antonio Patriot Guard for four years. He's led hundreds of missions with the group - but never one quite like this.

"This is the very first time that something like this has ever happened to us," Johnson explained.

Johnson is on a mission to find answers, after learning that the Patriot Guard's flags had been stolen from their storage shed.

Flag Captain Alice Wagener made the discovery Thursday evening. She was horrified when she realized what had happened.

"I noticed our empty poles were there, and I was like that's not right," she said. "There was one flag in there and there should have been 60...they climbed in through the window. Stole our flags and our tools."

The Patriot Guard uses these flags to honor fallen servicemen and their families at memorial services. They think the thief's plans for the flags will be much less honorable.

"Fourth of July weekend is coming up, and nothing better than standing up at some flea market with a stack of American flags to have people come and buy," said Johnson.

The Patriot Guard hopes that the flags will be returned. And while they're not sure how the story will end, Bob does have a special message for the thief.

"If you don’t want to do that then god bless and have a nice life...You have to take the high road."

To donate to the San Antonio Patriot Guard, visit their website.

