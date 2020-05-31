Six people in arrested in downtown violence overnight, police say

After the protest ended Saturday night, some people became violent, attacking and vandalizing police cars and breaking downtown storefront windows.

SAN ANTONIO — Police said six people were arrested during the violence late Saturday night .

A major protest took place Saturday evening in various parts of downtown over the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody. After the protest ended, some people became violent, attacking and vandalizing police cars and breaking downtown storefront windows.

Police said the six people faced various charges related to the rioting. Joe Canales is charged with aggravated assault on a police officer and faces a riot charge.

Meanwhile, Wayne Ray Waldrip is charged with assault, resisting arrest and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Alejandro Yanez faces a riot charge and Ryatt Ray Aguilar faces charges of retaliation and riot, police said. Their pictures were not available.