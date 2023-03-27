Six people in critical condition in possible carbon monoxide poisoning at Fort Worth home

Of the six, five of the patients are children, officials say.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Six people at a home in Fort Worth have been hospitalized in critical condition after a possible carbon monoxide poisoning incident, officials said.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar responded to the incident Monday evening in the 8500 block of Orleans Lane, near the intersection of Crowley Road and Risinger Road in the southern area of the city.

Six people -- five of them children -- were transported to hospitals in critical condition.

Fire crews at the scene told WFAA it appeared that a car was left on in the garage, which led to the incident. A child in the home was the one who called 911 after noticing their mother feeling unwell, according to the fire department.

Officials said that child answered the door for arriving firefighters. The crews then found children passed out inside the home.

According to officials, five fire personnel were also taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.