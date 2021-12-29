Six Flags to host New Year's Eve fireworks show, extended hours

SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is preparing for its New Year's Eve celebration, which will also kick off its 30th anniversary year.
The fireworks show will feature the biggest display in the park's history, a press release said. The launch sites are being placed across the quarry wall and will be visible from anywhere in the park. The display is set to start right at midnight and the park is extending its hours to include the celebration.
The event kicks off a year of 30th anniversary events in 2022. The park opened to great fanfare as Fiesta Texas in 1992. The events include a new roller coaster this summer and a full year of special events, entertainment, food festivals, a collectible button program, historical displays throughout the park, throwback merchandise and more