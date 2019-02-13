SAN ANTONIO — Job seekers age 15 and up can apply for more than 400 open positions at Six Flags Fiesta Texas for the 2019 season. The park will hold two weekend job fairs in the coming weeks.

From 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, February 23 and 24, and March 2 and 3. Interested applicants must be at least 15 years old and should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews, Six Flags said in a release Wednesday. Due to the high volume of participants, all candidates should apply online at www.sixflagsjobs.com before coming to the fair. Job fair interviews will be by appointment so it is important to schedule your interview early. Parking for the fair will be in front of the Employment Center.

More than 400 Fiesta Texas positions are available in all departments including Admissions, Culinary Service, Ride Operators, Security Officers, Maintenance, Games, Retail, Park Services, and more. Perks of the job include paid training, flexible schedules, free admission for friends and family, retail discounts and exclusive employee events.

The world's tallest pendulum ride, The Joker Carnival of Chaos, will be unveiled soon at the park, and Pirates of the Deep Sea opened earlier in 2019.