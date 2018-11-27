SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas announced Tuesday that they will unveil their first new attraction of 2019 at midnight on New Year's Day.

In an official release, the park described their new "Pirates of the Deep Sea" ride as a "state-of-the-art gaming experience that pits the cunning skills of the guest buccaneers against a marauding band of plundering pirates who try to hornswoggle them out of stolen bounty."

"Pirates of the Deep Sea" will be a part of the Fiesta Bay Boardwalk. The park says that Diamon Member Passholders can attend the unveiling on January 1. A grand opening for the ride will take place on January 12.

