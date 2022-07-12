6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County

The family members are safe after being held hostage at gunpoint Tuesday night, officials say.

SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Tuesday night, officials said.

The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 p.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.

Sheriff's deputies and investigators were dispatched to the scene along with officers, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect went into a shed in the backyard after about 30 minutes. When he came from the shed, law enforcement confronted him. He was tackled after refusing to comply with demands, ACSO said.

The suspect was medically evaluated then taken to jail. No other injuries were reported and the family members are safe.

