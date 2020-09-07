Six animals rescued from fire at northeast-side home

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

SAN ANTONIO — A number of animals were rescued from a house on the city's northeast side after a fire broke out Thursday afternoon.

Fire and emergency crews were called out to the home in the 14200 block of Fairway Oaks just before 1:30 p.m.

The fire went up to a second alarm due to the heat but was later canceled, according to an official with SAFD. Firefighters were able to quickly get the fire under control and put it out.

A total of four dogs and two cats made it out of the home safe. No other injuries were reported.