Sisters missing from San Antonio will be featured on national missing person show

SAN ANTONIO — Two sisters missing from San Antonio since 2020 will be featured on a national missing persons show this week.

An "In Pursuit with John Walsh" episode airing on Wednesday, October 5, will feature missing siblings Bella and Sofia Cathey. The show airs on Investigation Discovery and it will also stream the next day on Discovery +. The show typically highlights fugitives on the run and missing children.

The two girls were last seen August 13, 2020. Sophia is 4' 2" and has brown hair and light eyes. She weighs 55 pounds. Bella is 4' 2" (pictured below) and has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 50 pounds.

Police say they may be in the company of their mother. Their father has applied for the return of the children under the international civil treaty: The Hague Convention of the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction.

Experts say the most important tool to help recover a missing child is sharing photos of that child and KENS 5 is encouraging viewers to share these photos with others.

This is the second missing persons case to be featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh. Four-year-old Lina Sardar Khil, who has been missing from San Antonio for more than nine months.

Both the Cathey sisters and Lina were featured in Unsolved SA, a series from KENS 5 which featured dozens of missing people from San Antonio who remain missing.