Local woman says Siri called 911 during threatening situation

Woman tells SAPD the phone was under a couch but still summoned aid.

SAN ANTONIO — A local woman who told police she was being threatened by a man with a steak knife said Siri came to her aid.

It happened last week in south west San Antonio near Medina Base and Five Palms.

The victim said when she tried to call police for help - there was a struggle over the phone and Siri dialed 911.

The victim said even though the phone went tumbling and ended up under a couch, the 911 call taker remained on the open line and heard her screaming for help.

The woman said while the man was distracted by the phone, she was able to run from the house and escape with only minor injuries.

An arrest affidavit related to the case said the man refused to come out of the house when police arrived, but that he was arrested soon after.

He remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The National Emergency Number Association, or NENA, is a group of 911 providers. The group says every year there are about 240 million calls made to 911 systems and that now, about 80% of those calls are coming from wireless devices.

Because smart phones have so many capabilities, many systems around the country are now providing enhanced services to those in trouble, with the ability to pinpoint to within a few yards where the call is coming from.

